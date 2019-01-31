The ETSU community said goodbye to one of its own on Jan. 18.

Dr. Angela Radford Lewis, who had battled and beat breast cancer, passed away following brain surgery. The tragedy was announced by her beloved son on his Facebook page.

Lewis began teaching at ETSU in 2004 as chair of the former Department of Family and Consumer Sciences, where she worked until 2009 when she moved to Clemmer College of Education. She had previously worked as a home economics teacher in Alabama and Mississippi, before transitioning into higher education in the late 1990s. In 2017, Lewis was promoted to Vice Provost and Special Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives at ETSU.

The passing of Dr. Lewis so close to that of Dr. Chris Dula has left the ETSU community heartbroken.

“Two individuals with profound love for students and the school, both deeply cared and invested in improving and mentoring, passed away so close together that the impact was major,” said Joe Smith, ETSU spokesman and friend of Lewis.

Following her passing, counseling was made available in the Multicultural Center by Dr. Jones from the Counseling Center.

“I met with people in the Multicultural Center following her death, and they were just devastated,” said Jones. “It wasn’t so much a counseling session as it was me facilitating a conversation to help them process their emotions … There were a lot of tears and sharing of how Dr. Lewis impacted their lives.”

Mourners also took to Facebook and a condolences page on the Birchette Mortuary website to share their memories and sadness over her passing.

“Angela Lewis was one of the finest people I have ever known,” said Margret Miller on the mortuary page. “Her unfailing positive attitude infused everything she did, and she inspired many of us at ETSU with her enthusiasm, insights into human nature and sense of humor. Her deep love for her family was always evident. We won’t forget her.”

According to her obituary, Lewis is survived by her husband Emmanuel Lewis, her son Jonathan Stacey Radford, three sisters and other extended family and friends.

In addition to her work in education, Lewis was an active career-long member of the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, where she received the 2015 Distinguished Service Award for her tireless accomplishments in the field and was a proud member of the Kappa Omicron Nu National Honor Society. In addition, Lewis was also a devout Christian and active member in her church.

“My friend Angela was an amazing person and what a remarkable life she shared with so many,” wrote Edith Riley-Johnson on the mortuary page. “I feel so blessed and honored that I got to know and spend quality time with her. I will miss our long talks and that infectious smile.”