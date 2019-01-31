For those of you looking to show off or challenge your own brain, try going through six rounds of random trivia. The old-school trivia night scene in Johnson City is alive and well, as I experienced Tuesday night at Wild Wing Café.

Trivia nights full of laughs, competition, food and wings are usually held on Tuesday nights at Wild Wing, but Wild Wing Café is just one of many places around the area that has weekly trivia nights.

Trivia nights are held almost every night of the week in Johnson City. Mellow Mushroom, Jack’s City Grill, Holy Taco, Johnson City Brewing, JRH Brewing and Barley Waters are just a few of the places that offer trivia nights.

“The Trivia Night at Wild Wing Cafe was really fun for me,” said Casie, a first-time trivia night goer. “It was actually my first trivia night. I didn’t realize I was so competitive! I liked that it was general trivia and didn’t have a specific theme. Those are always really intimidating to me. I also liked that it was a relaxed environment with good food and beer. I’ll definitely be back and do it again.”

It was also my first time experiencing the long tradition of trivia night at Wild Wing. I was able to help lead my team with a solid effort by flexing my brain muscles and reaching deep into my drawer of useless knowledge to find answers to questions that no one should know. As you relax with food, there is a wild undercurrent of trying to beat everyone out and win one of the prizes, whether it be gift cards or cash.

“I liked how relaxed the whole night was, but still seemed to be competitive,” said Jake, another participant in the trivia night. “The atmosphere and the humorous trivia guy made it most enjoyable. I could see myself going to another one in the near future. I had a fun time.”

I recommend starting out at Wild Wing Cafe because of its free entry or searching around Facebook and other media to find events and times near you. You can make new friends or play with some of your own. Regardless, it can be a great night out. Who knows – maybe one day I’ll see you out there battling for the top prize.