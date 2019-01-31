Kamala Harris of California recently announced her bid for president at a rally in Oakland. At the rally, Harris vowed to fight for progressive ideals and tried to offer a stark contrast to President Donald Trump.

Senator Kamala Harris

“We are here because the American Dream and our American democracy are under attack and on the line like never before,” Harris said. “We are here at this moment in time because we must answer a fundamental question: Who are we? Who are we as Americans?”

Harris enters the 2020 presidential race with an impressive resume. A graduate of the University of California’s Hasting College of the Law, Harris began her political career by defeating a two-term incumbent to become the district attorney for San Francisco. She was later elected as the Attorney General of California and currently serves as the junior U.S. Senator for California.

Harris appears to not shy away from staunch progressive policies. Unlike the previous Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Harris fully supports Medicare for all.

“I was among the first senators to sign on to the Medicare for All bill,” Harris said in a New York Times editorial. “There should be nothing partisan about wanting a system where health coverage and care are based not on how much money you have or where you live.”

In addition to her support for Medicare for All, Harris supports a whole host of progressive initiatives. Harris has shown her full support for debt free public college, tax cuts for the working class and universal preschool to name a few.

Born to a Tamil Indian mother and Jamaican father, Harris would not only be the first woman president if elected, but also the first woman president of color. Her run seeks to offer a voice to people of color and women, two groups that often feel marginalized at the hand of our current president, Donald Trump.

Whether Harris can succeed in the age of Trump is yet to be seen, but she definitely offers a unambiguous alternative to his conservative policies. Harris must now focus on appealing to her base to win in the ever-growing Democratic primary field.