The Bucs came traveled to Lexington, Virginia over the weekend and competed in the VMI Team Challenge.

The meet was a success as the Bucs achieved seven individual wins, and finished third overall as a team.

Sophomores Lindsey Stallworth (Knoxville, Tennessee) and Ben Varghese (Kingsport,Tennessee) shined in the running events for the third consecutive week.

Senior Ben Johnson (Nashville, Tennessee) picked a pair of wins in the throwing events.

Johnson also achieved wins in the men’s weight and shot-put events for the first time in his athletic career. He set a personal shot-put record of 20.17, while finishing the weight with 20.17.

The Bucs gained five distance wins with Varghese winning with a new personal record at 4.09.74.

Junior transfer Khayvonn Benson (Marietta, Georgia) won his first win as a Buccaneer in the men’s 800m with a time of 1:56.26, while senior Wesley Pectol (Greenville, Tennessee) finished second with a time of 1:57.44.

Pectol and junior Josh Routh (Gray, Tennessee) racked up 24 points for the Bucs in the mile run with Routh setting a new personal record at 4:18.95.



Sophomore Jaden Finch (Glen Aubrey, New York) and senior Margaret Hayden (Ballymore Eustace, Kildare, Ireland) both set personal records for themselves in the women’s shot put. Finch fired up a 15.37m throw while Hayden came in close behind with 15.08m throw.

Freshman Khiara White (Stone Mountain, Georgia) finished strong in her debut for ETSU, finishing third in the women’s long jump with a 5.43m.

Head Coach George Watts had a great deal to be proud of as the Bucs had a successful meet.

“We look forward to hosting next weekend, hoping to have a few more competing,” said Watts.

The Bucs return home next week for another meet. The two-day event will run from Feb 1-2. The Bucs look on to continue the success in the track and field season.

