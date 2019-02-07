On Feb. 16, the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, a historic location owned by the Tennessee Historical Commission, will hold the 16th annual Maple Syrup Festival and Pancake Breakfast.

The Maple Syrup Festival is an event to celebrate the smooth and sugary substance but also for those who would like to see first-hand how syrup is made and processed.

“Have you ever wondered how maple syrup gets from the tree to your table? Did you know that it takes 10 gallons of sap to make a quart of syrup? This is your chance to learn all about it,” said Wes Spurgeon, co-director of the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site.

Events take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 8-11 a.m., there will be a serving of pancakes, juice, coffee and milk for those that are hungry.

Admission will be $5 for adults and $2.50 for children ages 12 and under. Children under the age of 3 will be admitted for free. The breakfast is an additional $2 extra per person. Genuine maple syrup will also be up for sale at $15 per pint and $8 per half pint.

“Come to Tipton-Haynes to discover the history, lore and method of making maple syrup,” Spurgeon said. “The sap will be extracted from maple trees located on the grounds of the site and will then be boiled down over a wood-fired furnace until it becomes the rich, flavorful maple syrup that you love so much.”

As for those who are members of the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, they will be able to attend the festivities for free. Donations will be accepted and will go toward helping the site continue festivities such as the Maple Syrup Festival among its various other events set for the upcoming months, such as Springtime in Haynesville: Civil War Encampment in May, Civil War Reenactments and the Summers Past History Program in June.

The Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is located in the south Johnson City area at 2620 South Roan Street. For additional information, call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.