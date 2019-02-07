ETSU provides a wide variety of opportunities for students to become involved in Buccaneer athletics, and the BucSports Network is just one of those opportunities.

The television and radio network allows student to become involved in the broadcasting process of Buccaneer sporting events.

“I came from Minneapolis to work here in the Tri-Cities,” said Mike Gallagher, graduate student and play-by-play-commentator for BucSports. “It’s such a close-nit sports community here, so everybody knows everybody, and it’s a great way to get your foot in the door.”

The network airs on radio station WXSM 640 AM “The Sports Monster,” where any fan of ETSU athletics can listen in and get involved with their favorite team. The network also provides ETSU fans with highlight reels and an overall look inside the athletics program.

“I think Alumni are our biggest audience when it comes to radio, but on video that reaches a wider variety of people where it can come from networks like ESPN3 and other media news channels,” said Gallagher.

The network is an opportunity for students to get hands-on experience with what it’s like working in sports broadcasting. It goes beyond a volunteer basis for students as it offers federal work study positions.

“This is professional, on-the-job type of work,” said undergraduate student and radio producer Trey Adams. “You are broadcasting to not just a student run station but an actual radio station, and there are people that are listening to the broadcasts.”

The network is a great asset for ETSU athletics and the Johnson City community in general.

“You are getting on-air experience, professional work experience, and an opportunity to have your voice be heard,” said Adams.

Tune in to BucSports Network as they cover sporting events on WXSM 640 AM, or check out the highlights of an ETSU sporting event on the Buc’s athletics website.