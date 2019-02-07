Women’s tennis traveled to Nashville over the weekend and took on the Lipscomb University Bison. After a 7-0 shutout victory over Belmont on Friday, the Bucs were looking to clinch two straight wins.

However, the Bucs fell to the Bison 4-1 and left with a record of 2-2

The Bucs went 2-2 for the match against Lipscomb. They finished with 1,2 in doubles and 1,3,4,2 in singles.

Lipscomb got an early start on the Bucs with a 3-0 lead.

Freshman Laylo Bakhodirova (Tashkent, Uzbekistan) and doubles partner sophomore Alejandra Morales (Santiago, Chile) fell in doubles play with a score of 6-0.

Freshman Raquel Amaro (Caracas, Venezuela) and red-shirt junior Yi Chi Ma (Kaohsiung, Taiwan) also fell in doubles play with a score of 6-2.

The final set in doubles went unfinished at 3-3 with partners Yuneen Elizarraraas (Cuernavaca, Mexico) and junior Andrea Pascual- Larrinaga (Basauri, Spain).



The Bucs got on the board in singles play when Amaro defeated Liza

Diachencko of Lipscomb 7-5, 6-2, giving the team the only point of the match day.



Despite the singles losses, Bakhodirova, Morales and Pascual-Larringa

all finished strong in their respective games with 6-1, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3,

and 6-2, 6-2.

The last pair of single games went unfinished with Elizarraras finishing 3-5 and Chi Ma 1-4.



“I am very confident in our group of girls this year,” said head coach Ricardo Rojas.



The Bucs host their first home match of the year this Thursday

against Tusculum, along with traveling to Bristol on Saturday to

take on Liberty.