Women’s basketball took on SoCon rival the Chattanooga Mocs over the weekend.

The Bucs rallied a 64-54 victory over the Mocs and claimed their third straight win at home.

It was a highly defensive contest in the start of the first quarter. Both teams were able to get points on the board, but the Mocs controlled the tempo of the period.

The Mocs scored first and kept the lead until the end quarter with a score of 12-9.

The defensive battle continued on into the second quarter with both teams remaining tied at 20, but the Bucs rallied a seven-point lead with sophomore Erica Haynes-Overton (Nashville, Tennessee) making two free throws along with a layup. Along with her, red-shirt junior Carly Lytton (Floyd, Virginia) sunk a three-pointer to give the Bucs momentum and the lead with a score of 27-22 going to halftime.

The Bucs shined in the second half, finishing the third quarter with 21 points.

Britney Snowden (Pensacola, Florida) secured a layup in the opening minutes, then shortly after Kaia Upton (Nashville, Tennessee) stole the ball and attempted a layup.

Haynes-Overton got the rebound and made a fast-break jump shot to the basket. The Bucs controlled the pace of the quarter by never giving up the lead.

The Bucs kept putting up points in the final quarter while also playing a strong defensive effort. The Bucs managed the score by keeping up by at least 10 to 12 points.

The Mocs tried to come back, but the Bucs held on playing solid on both sides of the ball.

Haynes-Overton fired up 19 points along with five assists. The Bucs finished with 52 rebounds along with 16 bench points.

“We played a great game against a great team,” said head coach Brittney Ezell.

The Bucs’ SoCon record stands at 5-3. The Bucs capped of a three-win hot streak at home and hope to continue when they take on the Wofford Terriers on Thursday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.