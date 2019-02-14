Technology has changed the way people date. This can be especially true for college-age singles who are looking to connect. With their easy accessibility and endless opportunities, dating apps like Tinder are one of the most popular ways to go about this.

According to a New York Times article entitled “Tinder, the Fast-Growing Dating App, Taps an Age-Old Truth,” the app brings in extremely high volumes of traffic every day.

“In the two years since Tinder was released, the smartphone app has exploded, processing more than a billion swipes left and right daily (right means you “like” someone, left means you don’t) and matching more than 12 million people in that same time, the company said,” the 2014 article states.

Statistics show that people who are using Tinder can be on it up to 90 minutes per day and log on to the app an average of 11 times a day, according to the New York Times.

An ETSU senior student, who requests to remain anonymous, has had many different experiences using Tinder. They decided to utilize the app when they made the transition from high school to university.

“I think I first starting using it when I got to college,” said the ETSU senior. “Tinder is the one I’ve used more often just because you see a wider range of people. I find more people I know on Tinder.”

For them, the app made it possible to take a glimpse into the lives of people and see a different side of users they may know.

“It’s always fun to see what people’s bios are and see what represents them,” the ETSU senior said. “I use Tinder more as another way of seeing another aspect of someone’s life.”

The ETSU senior has noticed that while some people don’t put as much thought into who they swipe right on, they personally choose to be more selective in the people they choose.

“I’m a pretty picky person so I swipe left more than I swipe right,” said the ETSU Senior.

The ETSU senior explains that it is difficult to determine who someone really is based solely on their Tinder profile and pictures. Meeting in person can be very different than chatting through the app.

“I don’t believe you’re really going to meet someone over a phone, but you never know,” said the ETSU senior. “You have a visual interest, but as you get to know someone it’s not always there. Until you’re face to face with someone, you never truly know who’s on the other end of that screen.”

There can be various unknown outcomes when venturing into a Tinder relationship. Some connections can lead to more serious exchanges while others lead to nothing but a small interaction.

“One meet up I had led to a month long talking relationship,” the ETSU senior said. “The other two led to a friendship, and nothing coming from it.”

Tinder presents pros and cons for its users. One of the ways it can be especially beneficial to college students is by simply giving them a different way to connect with those around them.

“As a college student, it’s a great way to meet people,” the student said. “Coming into college, it can be hard to build up the confidence to talk to someone because it can be an overwhelming environment.”

Despite its advantages, Tinder can also have negative effects. Users run the risk of the app being ultimately more discouraging than anything else.

“You can go on there and swipe right on 50 different people and not get a single match,” the ETSU senior said. “There’s a risk of hurting your self-image and how you perceive yourself.”

All things considered, Tinder can be what the user makes it.

“I think the pros outweigh the cons,” said the student. “It’s a fun place just to go and see what’s out there.”