Women’s basketball took on Furman on Saturday and fell in overtime with a score of 57-55. The last time the Bucs played the Paladins, they came away with a 75-70 victory. The Bucs were coming off a loss from Wofford on Thursday, another close match-up, with a score of 77-74.

Senior Raven Dean (Charlotte, North Carolina) fired up a 3-pointer for the Bucs in the early part of the first quarter. The Bucs rallied a 15-point quarter, while also maintaining the lead over the Paladins, 15-9.

The Bucs preserved the lead for the majority of the second quarter, until the Paladins tied the score at 21 with six minutes to go in the first half. The Paladins broke the tie and racked up six points before closing out the first half with the lead 28-24.

The Bucs regained the lead in the second half with six points. The Paladins kept pressing the Bucs and recaptured the lead with under three minutes of play. They finished the third quarter on top 41-34.

The Bucs slowly climbed back up in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 47. Two lead changes and ties ended the fourth and sent the game into overtime.

Lexus Spears (Jacksonville, Florida) put up a free-throw to give the Bucs their first points in overtime.

The Paladins made a free throw of their own and tied the game back up. A lay up and a free throw by the Paladins gave them the lead by three. Freshman Kaia Upton (Nashville, Tennessee) scored a free throw in the end for the Bucs to make it a two-point game.

Senior Britney Snowden (Pensacola, Florida) led the Bucs in scoring and rebounds with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Snowden recorded her second double of the season, while also achieving a career-high in both points and rebounds.

“We have a lot to review, but we will get back to it,” said head coach Brittney Ezell of the team’s performance.

The Bucs now stand at 5-5 in Southern Conference play. The Bucs return to action this week as they host the Mercer University Bears on Thursday.