The Poetry Café: On Feb. 19, the Black Affairs Association is hosting an open-mic night to celebrate poetry in our community. Poets, singers, rappers, musicians, and storytellers are all encouraged to step up to the mic and display their art. For those interested, stop into the Ball Hall Auditorium, room 112, at 7:30 p.m. for a chance to explore your own and others’ creativity.

“This event offers the community an opportunity to develop a richer culture while celebrating the art of poetry for all it’s worth,” said ETSU sophomore Shae Johnson. “There is a power in poetry that becomes stronger when spoken and shared with others, and that is why events like this are important.”

Trap N’ Paint/Color: On Feb. 20, students will get the opportunity to draw, paint and color. To tap into your creativity, check out Trap N’ Paint/Color in Wilson Wallace, room 204, at 7 p.m.

LCRC Movie Night: On Feb. 21, the Language and Cultural Resources Center is showing the movie “Guten Tag, Ramon.” In this film, the Mexican immigrant Ramon travels to Germany and encounters many cultural and linguistic adventures.

Guest Artist Shichao Zhang: On Feb. 22, the guest pianist Shichao Zhang will be in the Brown Hall Auditorium, room 112, to pay a monumental repertory. In this performance, Zhang will play sonatas by Beethoven, Liszt, and Dutilleux.

“Having a professional come in and play is really exciting because it’s a chance to hear such beautiful pieces straight from the musician and instrument instead of through headphones,” said ETSU junior Brenna Dixon.

Evening of Elegance: On Feb. 23, all students are invited to a semiformal event complete with elegant attire, socialization, dancing and refreshments. If interested, come out to the CPA, court 4, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black History Month Concert: On Feb. 24, the ETSU Gospel and International Choir will honor and celebrate Black History Month with song. With free admission, the performance will take place in the Brown Hall Auditorium, room 112, from 4 to 6 p.m.

“The Black History Month Concert is a must-see event,” commented the concert spokesperson Tedra Bennett. “ETSU Gospel and International Choir will honor and celebrate Black History Month doing songs that reflect on the past and also uplift the spirit.”