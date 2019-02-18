Barley Waters Cards Against Humanity

Each Wednesday night, Barley Waters hosts Cards Against Humanity for anyone over the age of 18. The next round of pints and chuckles begins Feb. 20 at 8 p.m.

Studs of Steel Live at OTS Sports Bar

Lately, OTS Sports Bar in Johnson City has been bringing many exciting events to the area, such as the Ying Yang Twins and Drake Bell. Their next event will feature Studs of Steel on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets range in price from $15-$40. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2271528793122413/.

Songwriters in the round at The Willow Tree

On Feb. 23 at 8 p.m., The Willow Tree will be bringing four singers and songwriters from the region together for a night of live music. Tickets are $7 for everyone, and more information can be found on the music room’s social media.

“Friends” trivia night, Dungeons and Dragons at Johnson City Brewing

On Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., Johnson City Brewing will be putting a spin on a typical trivia night. The game will be based on the fan-favorite romantic comedy show “Friends.” Winners will receive gift certificates to be used at the taproom. On Feb. 27 at 6 p.m., Johnson City Brewing will also be hosting a D&D night based on the popular tabletop role playing game. Anyone interested and over the age of 21 are welcome to attend at no cost.

JCCT presents Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Johnson City Community Theatre will be putting on a production of “The Little Mermaid.” There will be seven showtimes in total beginning on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. through March 17. Ticket prices range from $10-$15. For more information, visit JCCT on Facebook.

