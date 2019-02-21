As the spring semester continues, so too does ETSU Energize – a monthly event by the Department of Media and Communication that seeks to energize students, alumni and community members by showcasing opportunities throughout the media and communication field.

“Students have really enjoyed these events and the chance to hear from real area professionals about their journeys and what their lives can be like after college graduation,” said Allison Galloway, a tuition scholar for the Department of Media and Communications who helps plan, implement and promote the events.

The energize series features a wide variety of speakers from various fields within media and communication as well in an attempt to represent each of the three major undergraduate concentrations (advertising/public relations, journalism and radio/TV/film) as well as the departments’ graduate program, Brand and Media Strategy.

“We try to bring in diverse speakers that fit into each of those fields,” said Amber Ramsey, tuition scholar and event planner for ETSU Energize.

After not having a January event, ETSU Energize is doubling up at the end of February, with Jenn Owen, senior vice president and commercial relationship manager at First Tennessee Bank. She is set to kick things off on Friday when she will talk about how a person’s energy defines their personal brand.

“I think it’s important to understand how you present yourself [in regards to your personal brand],” said Ramsey. “It makes a huge difference when it comes to getting a job.”

Following Owens’ lecture, will be a panel on TV News featuring Kristen Quon, PJ Johnson and Ricky Matthews of WCYB on Thursday, Feb. 28, in the Sherrod Library. The last time ETSU Energize featured a news panel was back in April of 2018, when four current and former WJHL employees spoke about TV News, an event that Ramsey noted had one of their highest turnouts – something she hopes will happen again.

Looking even further ahead, March’s Energize speaker is PBS’ Brandon Arolfo. He will speak in the Millennium Center about how to create content that educates, entertains and inspires. The event, which is being co-sponsored by the American Advertising Federation, projects to bring in a large audience.

“I feel like that one will be very well attended, we actually have the Millennium Center because of expected turnout,” said Ramsey. “But that’s one where we’d like to get more people from the ETSU community there, rather than just from the Department of Media and Communication.”