As a part of Black History Month, the National Pan-Hellenic Council met on Feb. 2 to celebrate the different African American sororities and fraternities.

“This event was started to bring awareness about the fraternities and sororities that were founded on African American beliefs,” Malineski Russell, public service chair for the NPHC said. “To bring awareness about them and also the notable members that did a lot of things in the civil rights movement.”

The NPHC is made up of different African American sororities and fraternities. One of the fraternities that presented information about itself to the crowd was Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated. Founded in 1911, some of the fraternities famous members include Carter G. Woodson, who started Black History Month, and Ernest Green, one of the nine students to desegregate a school in Little Rock Arkansas.

“I think this event is important just so we can shine a light on all of our fraternities and sororities and all of the great individuals that we have in those organizations,” Omega Psi Phi member Torique Smith said. “I’m glad we do an event like this so we can highlight and showcase what each fraternity and sorority has to offer.”

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated was one of the sororities that presented information as well. Founded in 1920, some of Zeta Phi Beta’s famous members include Clara Luper, who organized some of the first anti-segregation sit ins, and Autherine Lucy, one of the first African America students to enroll in the University of Alabama.

“I think it’s important to represent our sorority so everybody gets every piece of every organization,” Zeta Phi Beta member T’aria Truss said. “It’s good to see the AKAs on campus, but you never see us together as a whole. And bringing us together and having powerpoints just to show everybody who we are, that helps in a big way. People will know that we’re NPHC and not just Zeta Phi Beta or AKA.”

Truss said that she hoped the members of the different fraternities and sororities learned about the history behind their organizations.

“These sororities and these fraternities had to come through a lot just to be here,” Truss said. “It’s good for everyone to know these sororities, and these are the people who represent them, and they’ve come a far way.”

Smith said that the NPHC has shown the impact it has made throughout it’s history.

“The NPHC is full of great individuals who have done great things for our community in terms of the Civil Rights and also going forward,” Smith said.