ETSU’s Multicultural Affairs will host two major events this spring for the students and public.

The Rising Star Talent Show is scheduled for March 6 at 7 p.m. in Brown Hall Auditorium. The show will be hosted by comedian and social media sensation Desi Banks.

“Students, regardless of their differences, are able to come together and celebrate commonality which is music and entertainment, and in the process create friendships and understanding of the different cultures and ethnicities we have on our campus,” said Tedra Bennett, assistant to Multicultural Affairs.

It will consist of students that have auditioned to showcase their creativity and artistic styles, whether through poetry, music, dancing or skills playing an instrument. The students performing at the show were chosen to go to the final round where they will be evaluated by a panel of judges.

The next major event scheduled is the Annual Spring Fashion Show, which will be held on April 6 in the Basler Center for Physical Activity on Court 4. The event will display a runway of models wearing clothes from some of the hottest designers.

In ETSU student Jimmy Young’s fifth fashion show “5 Stages: The Ultimate Fashion Experience,” five designers will be featured. In recent years, the fashion shows have celebrated both student and community designers, mainly Young’s own clothing line along with local retailers.

“Both of these events came about from students who are a part of Black Affairs Association,” said Bennett. “Jeremiah Pearson, the BAA former president, came up with the talent show, and Jimmy Young, the current president, does the fashion show.”

Attendance for both events is free. For more information, contact Multicultural Affairs at mcstaff@mail.etsu.edu.

“Multicultural Affairs is the department that advises Black Affairs and other multicultural groups,” Bennett said. “These events are usually very diverse and are part of an effort to promote a more diverse and unified culture on the ETSU campus, which is precisely what Multicultural Affairs stands for.”