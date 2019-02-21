The women’s tennis team traveled to Tuscaloosa over the weekend and competed against the Crimson Tide on Sunday. The Bucs fell 6-1, bringing their season record to an even 4-4.

The match started in doubles play with freshman Raquel Amaro (Caracas, Venezuela) and red-shirt junior Yi Chi Ma (Kaohsiung, Taiwan) falling to Alba Cortina Pou and Luca Fabian of Alabama, 6-1.

The Tide clinched double points when their doubles pair Ann Selim and Kimberly Gintrand secured a 6-3 victory over freshman Yunuen Elizarraras (Cuernavaca, Mexico) and junior Andrea Pascual-Larrinaga (Basauri, Spain).

Freshman Laylo Bakhodirova (Tashkent, Uzbekistan) and sophomore Alejandra Morales (Santiago, Chile) teamed up and were in the middle of

a 4-4 match, but it went unfinished and the Tide clinched the point.

Pascual-Larringa, however, secured the only win for the Bucs in singles play. She defeated Jacequeline Pelletier 6-2, 6-3. This marks her sixth win in singles competition.

The other singles games saw Bakhodirova fall to Andie Danile 6-1, 7-5 and Ma fall to Selim 6-2, 6-3. Morales claimed the first set in her match but ultimately lost to Moka Ito 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Amaro fell to Pou 6-2, 6-7, (4-7) 7-5 in what as the longest match of the day.



With the season underway, it is good to see where the Bucs stand. The Bucs are undefeated at home and have a record of 2-4 on away games against tough competition.

“We are looking to build as the season progresses and keep getting better after each practice and match,” said head coach Ricardo Rojas

The Bucs continue the regular season action this week when they travel to Harrogate, Tennessee, to take on Lincoln Memorial University Feb. 20. They will play at University of Tennessee on Feb. 24.