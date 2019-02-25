Southern Conference play is underway for men’s tennis as the Bucs traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina, over the weekend to take on UNCG.

The first SoCon match of the season came out a success as they swept the Spartans 7-0.

Doubles play began with sophomore Frazier Rengifo (Cali, Columbia) and senior Sergi Fontcuberta (Barcelona, Spain) securing the first win for the Bucs, winning 6-2 in the No. 2 spot.

The Bucs kept the momentum rolling by clinching double points with the team of sophomore Taisei Miyamoto (Chiba, Japan) and junior Miguel Este (Caracas, Venezuela) picking up a 7-5 win.

The Spartans won the last doubles competition, when their pair defeated Juan Lugo (Maracay, Venezuela) and Chris Mikrovas (Athens, Greece).

Sophomore Yusuf Khamis (Cairo, Egypt) doubled the lead for the Bucs in singles playing, winning the first match at 6-2, 6-1, while Este pushed further to match point with a 6-1, 6-3 win.

Miyamoto earned his first singles victory and clinched the match for the Bucs 6-4, 6-3.

The Bucs finished strong at the ending with Rengifo, Fontcubera and Lugo securing three straight victories.



“We are working to make sure we play as a team, and we fight hard every time we are out on the court,” said head coach Martin Stiegwardt.

The Bucs earn their first SoCon victory of the season and in a big way with a sweep. Their record stands at 5-3 with a 2-game winning streak.

The Bucs continue the action next week, returning home for three games against University of Louisiana, Georgia State and Southern Miss. March 2, 9 and 10, respectively.