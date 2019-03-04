For students looking to travel abroad, a noteworthy service provided on campus is ETSU’s Passport Services.

Established in August 2016, the Passport Services provides students and residents of the Johnson City area a safe and well-organized opportunity to obtain a passport.

“We felt that there was an important need, so we started this passport office to help students with getting passports,” said Don McCarty, director of Postal, Passport and Print Services.

However, the office does more than just passports. The service also provides students access to headshots that can be used for state licensure and international passport photos for students who are studying here from abroad.

“Although we can only do passports for U.S. citizens, we can do international passport photos for every country,” McCarty said. “So all our foreign students who need to renew their passport can get help here at Postal and Passport Services. This isn’t offered anywhere else locally.”

Last year, Passport Services was able to make 1,221 total passports and roughly 1,400 photos overall. This year, the service is expecting an increase in both anywhere from 10 to 15 percent. This year has already brought the second and third highest month’s numbers of passport applications accepted.

Passport Services utilizes an easy-to-use online scheduling module to help anyone in need of a passport schedule a time that is convenient for them. Simply go to https://www.etsu.edu/bf/postoffice/passports/ to schedule your appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

“We just get a lot of joy out of making sure everybody gets to take the trip they need to go abroad for whatever, whether it is personal or professional use, and knowing that it is done right,” said McCarty.

If you’re in need of your first passport, a renewal or headshots for licensure or international passports, be sure to check out ETSU Postal and Passport Services. Their office is located on the outside corner of the Culp Center facing J. L. Seehorn Jr. Road, across from the metered parking lot.