Need some extra cash or some cheaper clothing? Johnson City has several thrift and consignment stores that buy and sell clothing.



The Owl’s Nest is a popular place in town to buy and sell name-brand clothing. In fact, they won the 2018 Johnson City Press Reader’s Choice Award for the categories of Consignment Store and Thrift Store. Their store is a fun place to spend a few hours looking around, but you don’t have to go in person to stay up-to-date with their stock.

The store owners are active on Facebook and post frequent updates with photos of their just-in merchandise. You can simply follow them on Facebook, and when you see an item you’d like to buy, you can place a hold on it. The Owl’s Nest is putting out their spring clothing now, so it’s a great time to follow them online or stop by and see what you can find.



The Clothesline is another great local store to buy and sell clothing. They pride themselves on buying only trendy, clean and top name-brand young adult clothing so that they always have current clothing on the racks. While they don’t keep their social media updated with their merchandise, this store is definitely worth stopping by in person.



Johnson City also has a couple chain consignment shops: Plato’s Closet and Hut No. 8. Both Plato’s and Hut No. 8 buy and sell designer clothing and accessories. Plato’s Closet Johnson City posts complete outfits on their Facebook page, so you can get ideas on how to wear the clothing they have for sale.



“I go to Plato’s and Hut No. 8 pretty often to sell my clothes,” said Ana Gerbasi, a graduate student in Brand and Media Strategy. “It’s a great way to get cash for the clothes I don’t use.”



If you’re looking to make some quick extra cash before spring break, grab a few things you don’t wear out of your closet, and take them to one of these stores.

