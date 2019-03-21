ETSU’s Department of Sustainability will show “Let Science Speak,” a collection of videos by scientists dedicated to starting a conversation with students about the effects of climate change and the science that backs the facts.

The viewing will take place March 27 at 6 p.m. in the Brown Hall Auditorium. Admission is free, and there will be snacks provided at the event.

“We decided to show ‘Let Science Speak’ because it talks a lot about how the research of climate change scientists is being ignored by so many people,” said Julia Holliday, graduate assistant to the Department of Sustainability.

Today, many researchers and scientists who commit their life’s work to informing the public about the state of the Earth find themselves silenced, whether from companies refusing to publish their studies or government offices stalling the progress of groundbreaking news through hiring blocks. Some scientists even find themselves faced with threats and assault.

“One of my favorite speakers is Dr. Katherine Hayhoe,” said Holliday. “She is an evangelical preacher who talks about how religion and climate change science kind of intermingle, which is something that a lot of people don’t think about.”

“Let Science Speak” aims to give more voice to the scientists behind some of the most troubling campaigns the environment faces today. They accomplish this task by presenting six short videos, each focusing on the stories of individual scientists and how they work through the issues they face with censorship in today’s world.

“We just want to show this so ETSU students, faculty and staff get to know more of the science behind climate change,” Holliday said. “It is really important for our generation and younger generations to really take part because we are kind of getting the short end of the stick. The earth that we have inherited has been abused by other generations. We need to do our part, or else we will not have an earth to live on anymore.”