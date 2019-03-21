Greyscale will host their spring concert on Sunday, March 31, at 5 p.m. in the Millennium Center Ballroom. The theme is “Shake It Out.”

In accordance with the theme, Greyscale will perform a mix of a cappella styles such as pop, jazz, classical and more. Additionally, the performance will include songs performed by both the full ensemble and individuals within the a cappella group.

“The theme ‘Shake It Out’ sounds so fun,” said Rachel Helms, ETSU sophomore. “I definitely think it will be fun.”

Greyscale’s “Shake It Out” is a must see for anyone that enjoys a cappella performances or wants to experience the arts at ETSU. Admission for the event will be $10 for adults and $3 for students. For more information, contact the ETSU Department of Music.

“I haven’t seen Greyscale in person, but I have heard other students rave about how fun their performances are,” said Helms. “I definitely would like to see them.”

Directed by Dr. Alan Stevens, Greyscale is a talented a cappella group made up of 12 ETSU students. This past October, Greyscale released their third album, “Five Alive,” which is available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Google Music and other digital distributors.