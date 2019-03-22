The 2019-20 Student Government election results were announced Thursday evening.

Results include: Aamir Shaikh, president; Tiffany Cook, executive Vice President; and Noah McGill, vice president for finance and administration.

New senate members were elected from each ETSU college as well.

Some senate, cabinet and associate justice positions were not filled. Any student wishing to apply for these may do so, with preference to those who submit applications before April 16. These positions will be appointed by President-elect Shaikh and confirmed by the senate.