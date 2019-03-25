Every student follows a different path to pursue his or her dreams. For senior finance major and football player, Myles Taylor, that path led him here to ETSU.

Myles Taylor

“I was recruited by Coach Torbush,” said Taylor. “I took one visit to ETSU and fell in love immediately.”

Taylor, who is from Franklin, Tennessee, has been a part of the football program since 2015 and just completed his final season. During his career, he has played tight end and offensive lineman. He has also been named to the SoCon Honor Roll twice.

“Some of my favorite memories of college have come from football,” said Taylor. “Winning the SoCon and just being part of a brotherhood are things I will never forget.”

Taylor’s passion for football has also opened doors for him in the world of finance. He has been able to network with ETSU alumni and has used the same work ethic he uses on the field to help him achieve his goals off of it.

“From an early age, I’ve always had a love for the stock market, and finance helps me gain more knowledge about the market,” he said.

Taylor hopes to use his finance degree to pursue a career in commercial banking and real estate.

He has advice for student athletes and anyone looking to major in finance.

“For incoming athletes, make sure to diet properly, watch film, understand the playbook, do more than what’s expected of you and never take a play off,” Taylor said. “And for finance majors, have a similar mentality. Study everything given to you, don’t procrastinate and try to network as much as you can.”

As Taylor approaches graduation, it is easy to see how his success has come from his positive and work-hard mentality.