The men’s tennis team have been on a roll this season. Coming into their match against Furman, the Bucs’ record was 11-3 and undefeated in conference play. That record was improved on following a dominant performance.

Furman also came into this match with a lot to play for with an overall 10-3 record, 3-0 record in conference play and a chance to end the Bucs’ conference streak.



To start the match, the Bucs dropped their opening doubles match. The Bucs responded with their pair of Yusuf Khamis (Cairo, Egypt) and Frazier Rengifo (Cali, Colombia) as they won 6-4.



To secure the doubles point, the Bucs needed the pair of Sergi Fontcuberta (Barcelona, Spain) and David Gonzalez (Barcelona, Spain) to win. They did just that winning the set 7-5.



Of the six singles matches, only three were finished. Miguel Este (Caracas, Venezuela) was dominant in his first singles match winning 6-0. He followed that up winning the second set 6-2. Khamis played in the No.4 spot winning his first set 6-2. He was better in the next set winning 6-1.



To clinch the final point in singles, the Bucs needed Rengifo to defeat the player in the No.1 singles spot. In his first set, he was tested but finished the first set with a win with a score of 6-4. His second set was much better as he cruised to 6-1 lead.



With the win, the Bucs improved their record to 11-4 and 3-0 in conference play. The loss to the Bucs was Furman’s first conference loss, dropping their conference record to 3-1. The Bucs are now 10-0 in their last 10 conference matches and are on track to repeat last seasons success.