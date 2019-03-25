Southern Conference began for the women’s tennis team last week. The Bucs traveled to Spartanburg, South Carolina, and took on SoCon rival Wofford. The Bucs had a strong effort against the Terriers, with a 6-1 victory. This was their first conference win of the season.

Freshman Raquel Amaro (Caracas, Venezuela) and red shirt junior Yi Chi Ma (Kaohsiung, Taiwan) picked up the first win for the Bucs in doubles play with a score of 6-2.

Junior pair Andrea Pascual-Larrinaga (Basauri, Spain) and Yunen Elizarraras (Cuernavaca, Mexico) added another doubles win for the Bucs with a 6-4 victory, grabbing double points for the Bucs.

The Bucs continued the momentum in singles competition. Sophomore Alejandra Morales (Santiago, Chile) earned the first win for the Bucs in singles play with a 6-2, 6-4 score.

Pascual-Larrinaga won her set with 6-2, 6-1, while Amaro came back with a 3-6 start and finished strong to get a 6-4, 6-3 win. Elizzarraras won her set for the Bucs with a comeback win 6-1, 6-7, 6-4. Chi Ma capped off the set with a win of her own and secured the victory for the Bucs with a 6-4, 6-0 win.



“We are just getting started,” said head coach Ricardo Rojas. “We have a tough schedule ahead, and I believe it will help us improve.”

The Bucs continue the regular season this Friday when they host the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders. The Bucs then continue to play SoCon teams at home with Chattanooga and Mercer. The Bucs’ record stands at 6-8 with 1-0 in conference play.