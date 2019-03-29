Things are going great for ETSU alumni Kelly Lucey. The former Buccaneer graduated in the spring of 2018 with a major in marketing and a minor in business management.

Lucey was one of many students who attended the Sevierville campus for the majority of her classes. Lucey graduated from Sevier County High School in 2014, and enrolled in Walter State Community College after taking dual-credit classes during her high school career.

Lucey almost went to the University of Tennessee, but when ETSU opened the Sevierville campus in August of 2016, her decision was clear.

“It was very convenient for me because the campus was a mile from Walters State, and it was close to home,” said Lucey.

In 2002, Sevier County adopted a program called Partners in Progress, helping to reduce the cost of schooling, which can sometimes mean free tuition. Lucey was able to take part in the program by transferring to the ETSU campus.

Lucey was paying under $200 per semester, which was doable, since she worked at the local Food City. Several scholarships also helped her with the cost of tuition and books.

She has been employed at the Food City for seven years, and she now works in the grocery store’s human resources department as the head coordinator.

“I basically see about hiring people for jobs,” said Lucey about her position.

Her long terms plan is to stay at Food City.

“I just enjoying working here and helping people find jobs,” said Lucey.

The classes she took at the Sevierville campus helped her prepare to move up in the ranks at her job.

“For anyone going into management of any kind, get out there and look for a job and get some experience,” said Lucey.