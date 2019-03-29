Hunter Harrison is just like any other typical college junior. He likes to hang out with his friends, watch Netflix and play video games. However, Harrison’s college experience is a little different than others.

Harrison got his associate’s degree in criminal justice from Walters State Community College before transferring to ETSU’s Sevierville campus, where he is currently majoring in psychology.

“When I was at Walters State, I took an intro to psychology course and found an interest in that,” said Harrison. “I knew the Sevierville campus had that.”

The psychology program wasn’t the only thing that made Harrison choose to study at the Sevierville campus, though. He says the Partners in Progress scholarship also helped draw him to the campus.

“As far as the Partners in Progress scholarship goes, you have to have gone to a Sevier County high school, graduated from Walters State and then transfer over, and I had all the criteria,” he said. “I felt like it was a good opportunity, and it was just down the road from Walters State, so it wasn’t a huge change.”

According to Harrison, the class sizes are one of his favorite things about attending the Sevierville campus.

“I really enjoy the small class sizes, and I’m friends with every single person in my classes,” he said. “It’s like one little tight group. Essentially, we’re like a family.”

He hopes to put his degree to work in law enforcement after he graduates.

“I’d like to work for the TBI,” said Harrison. “I’ve always been interested in law enforcement. I have some family that has worked in law enforcement, and I’ve always wanted a career where I’d be able to serve people and help people.”

Studying and working keep him busy, so he makes the most out of his free time.

“I go to class and work a lot as well, but when I do get free time, I love to hang out with my girlfriend and friends, and if I’m not doing that then I watch Netflix and play video games,” said Harrison. “I also like to go out and hike. I’m kind of an amateur bird watcher you could say, so I enjoy doing that in my spare time – when I get it.”