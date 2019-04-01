The beginning of the spring season marks the start of some of the area’s most fun activities. On and off campus, there is no shortage of events for students to take part in.

On Tuesday, April 2, ETSU’s Sherrod Library will host a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of the completion of their solar panel project featuring a short discussion with President Noland. The event will take place on the first floor of the library at 1 p.m.

Another event taking place on April 2 is a chapter of the ETSU Counseling Senter’s program series, the Stress GPS Workshop. This event focuses on exploring healthy ways for college students to recognize and cope with different stressors in their daily lives. The Stress GPS event is free for students, but they must register online because space is limited. The event will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. in Nell Dossett Hall, room 101.

“The reason why coping skills training is so important from a developmental perspective is that the transition from adolescence to adulthood is, by definition, stressful,” said Mina McVeigh, director of the program. “The demands of developing a personal identity separate from parents or primary caregivers, exploring intimate relationships and finding good friends or a life partner, as well as discovering an appropriate vocation are huge – not to mention academic pressure and other day-to-day responsibilities. Every student yearns to live their best life. Stress GPS provides the basic skills to get started.”

Throughout week of April 1, many music students are performing end-of-term recitals in various talents. Each evening’s show includes a performance from a unique instrument or vocal artist, such as the Double Reed studio recital, vocalist Holly Holmquist, and many more. These events are free and open to the public. Each recital takes place at 7:30 p.m Monday through Friday in the Mathes Recital Hall.

On Saturday, April 6 from 8-10 p.m., ETSU’s Harry D. Powell Observatory will host an open house event featuring a discussion led by ETSU astronomer Gary Henson titled “Messier, the Milky Way and a Marathon.” The event will be cancelled if the sky is too cloudy.

“The observatory is a very special place on campus,” said Beverly Smith, an integral part of planning these astronomical events. “Every student should get up there before they graduate. It really is an amazing experience.”

For students seeking some off campus excitement, one option could be joining in the Spanish and Portuguese conversation table at Dos Gatos Café in Downtown Johnson City. This event is open to speakers of all levels and will take place Thursday, April 4, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.