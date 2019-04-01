Brittany Butler, a chemistry lecturer at ETSU, knew from a young age that she desired to work in the field of science. However, she was unsure as to what she would do.

According to Butler, she did know for certain that she did not want to work in law or medicine, so she pursued a degree in chemistry.

Butler is originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, where she attended Loyola University at New Orleans and obtained her bachelor’s of science degree in chemistry with a minor in Spanish.

During her time in New Orleans, Butler was a corporate intern for the Analytical Sciences Division at Coca-Cola in Atlanta, Georgia. Once her internship had finished, she then attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she received her master’s in chemistry. She focused in analytical chemistry for her master’s, which is the art and science of determining what matter is and how much of it exists.

While in graduate school, Butler and her husband, a chemist who was hired at Eastman Chemical Company, relocated to Northeast Tennessee. She then sought after a position in the chemistry department here at ETSU.

Butler currently teaches general chemistry I and II, along with both labs and also Organic Chemistry I and II with their labs, as well. In the past, Butler has also taught introduction to chemistry and quantitative analysis.

Butler said she loves her place of work.

“ETSU is an amazing institution hands down because of its people,” she said. “The people who work and study here have the best attitude and hard. The students are hard-working and many have overcome so much yet continue working toward their goals. I am motivated every day to be better by the students in my classes. The friendly atmosphere of this college is refreshing. No place is perfect, but I feel that ETSU offers its faculty, students and staff much in way of community.”