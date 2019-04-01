Women’s tennis faced Chattanooga at home on Saturday, securing their third straight win in SoCon match-ups.

After losing Friday’s match 4-2 to MTSU, the Bucs came back to win 5-2 against the Mocs, making their SoCon record 3-0 with an overall of 8-9, while Chattanooga dropped to 0-3 in SoCon play with 7-8 record overall.

“I am happy for our girls,” said head coach Ricardo Rojas. “We had a tough doubles point and came back strong in singles. … We look forward to our match against Mercer on Tuesday.”

The Bucs struggled to overcome the Mocs in doubles play with only one duo defeating the Mocs in three rounds of competition.

Freshman Laylo Bakhodirova (Tashkent, Uzbekistan) and sophomore Alejandra Morales (Santiago, Chile) took the No. 1 spot with a 6-4 win.

The Mocs took the No. 2 and No. 3 spot after defeating freshman duo Raquel Amaro (Caracas, Venezuela) and junior Yi Chi Ma (Kaohsiung, Taiwan) 6-2, and other Buc duo freshman Yunuen Elizarraras (Cuernavaca, Mexico) and junior Andrea Pascual-Larrinaga (Basuari, Spain) 7-5.

The Mocs began the match with a 1-0 advantage over the Bucs going into singles play.

The Bucs dominated during singles play winning five out of the six matches.

The Bucs took the No. 1 spot tying the match 1-1 in singles with Bakhodirova leading in her match 6-1, 6-1, while Pascual-Larrinaga took the No. 3 spot winning 6-2, 6-2, giving the Bucs their fifth point of the match.

Amaro took the No. 4 spot after a 6-3, 6-2 win, and Elizarraras at the No. 5 spot.

Ma ended the match for the Bucs winning at the No. 6 spot with a successful 6-2, 6-4 match.

As the Bucs go undefeated in the SoCon, they prepare to host Mercer on Tuesday to continue conference play.