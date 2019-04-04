When Catie Holliday first came to campus for her undergraduate orientation, Eco Nuts caught her attention almost immediately.

“I saw the EcoNuts booth in the student organization part of orientation, and it peaked my interest,” said Holliday. “My dad is a field biologist for The Nature Conservancy, and in his position he manages caves and researches bats. So conservation is in my blood so to speak.”

Holliday is now a graduate assistant for the Department of Sustainability and the EcoNuts Program coordinator.

“When I saw the booth they informed me that they were hiring APS scholars, and I needed an APS Position so it was just a match made in heaven,” she said.

For those that are unaware of EcoNuts, the organization strives to spread awareness of climate change and other problems that our Earth is facing. They also set goals each semester to focus on certain climate change solutions.

“This year we have been focusing on Project Drawdown, which is a plan that outlines the top 100 solutions to reverse climate change,” she said. “We have broken down the solutions into categories to focus on each semester.”

EcoNuts focused on alternative transportation and public health in fall 2018, and are currently, they are focusing on energy and land protection. Next year, they will focus on energy and land protection in the fall and consumption and waste in the spring.

The group is currently looking for new members for the upcoming fall semester. They are able to hire APS scholars, FWS students and any other students who are interested. If you are interested in the position, you can contact Holliday at hollidayj@etsu.edu for more information.

“We are also looking for students who are passionate about reversing climate change and healing our Earth,” said Holliday.

EcoNuts seeks to make ETSU more and more eco-friendly. Through the organization’s initiatives, climate change has been brought to the forefront of campus discussion.

“We are showing students that yes, our Earth is in a bad situation right now, but there are things we can do to change that,” Holliday said. “The solutions that we provide to students are actually attainable.”