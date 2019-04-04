On Sunday, March 31, ETSU’s student vocal ensemble Greyscale performed their final concert of the school year, “Shake it Out.”

From iconic pop bops to smooth rhythmic jams, Greyscale represented the broad range of vocal talents the group brings to campus while also performing to wide-scale choreography. One of the newest members of the group, Paul Adedokun, uses his beatboxing talents to bring a whole new level of sound to the a cappella songs.

Three pieces from the show were performed by ETSU’s new barbershop quartet, Buc Five. Isaiah Bishop, Alex Byars, Jared Erwin, Coleman Lowary and Luke Phillips began the group from their time in Greyscale. They performed timeless songs such as Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” and Toto’s “Africa.”

Greyscale also performed songs fresh from their journey to the 2019 ICCA competition. These performances were often blended songs arranged by current or formal Greyscale members, including “Tiger in the Deep/Misery,” an intricate mix of Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” and Maroon 5’s “Misery.”

The performance was a bittersweet one for some members of Greyscale. Director Dr. Alan Phillips closed the performance by thanking Trevor Henley, Coleman Lowary and Luke Phillips for their time in the a cappella group as they move forward on their collegiate journeys.

“I guess for me, it is kind of hard to describe,” says member of Greyscale Emmi Cabello on performing with the group. “It’s a rush, and it’s scary, and it’s exciting and it’s everything all at the same time. Just being able to see everyone in the audience, to see their faces light up when we sing something, even if we mess up or anything. It’s just a really fun experience.”

Greyscale’s performance was a hit with their audience.

“It was fantastic,” says ETSU student Katie Powell. “They’re all so talented. ‘Nature Boy’ was my favorite song; it’s really nice.”