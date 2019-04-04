Looking to meet new friends, learn about cultures and want to have fun near the of the semester? Unity Fest is a free combination of music, student organization tabling and cultural foods for students wanting to experience other cultures.

Unity Fest will take place on April 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Quad. This year’s event is sponsored by the Black Affairs Association, Multicultural Affairs and Student Government Association.

“This event is done to celebrate and appreciate the diverse cultures that exist on our campus,” said Tedra Bennett, Office of Multicultural Affairs assistant. “We will have a wide variety of student organizations, faith based organizations, fraternity and sororities, multicultural organizations, special interest groups, etc.”

Unity Fest is an annual held event that serves to celebrate the diversity on ETSU’s campus. The event inspires students from all backgrounds to come and engage in activities outside of the classroom. Student organizations are also encouraged to participate with booths and interactive games.

Planned activities for Unity Fest will be filled with a wide range of music performed by The Company Band out of North Carolina, including music from other cultures.

A variety of cultural foods from Hispanic, Indian, African, Saudi Arabian and Jamaican foods among others will be available. There will be giveaways and novelty items accessible throughout the event ranging from leather bracelets, airbrushed T-shirts, crystals and a photo booth while more things may be added.

“This event has been around for many years and is done during this time to help students relax going into the final part of the semester,” Bennett said. “It is a great festival to come out and participate in.”

The event follows ETSU’s Civility Week, adding on the theme of breaking down cultural barriers. Anyone in the ETSU community is welcome to come out and enjoy the festivities.