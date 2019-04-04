ETSU’s Campus Recreation and Outdoor Adventure team has an exciting end to the semester planned for students.

This weekend, a backpacking excursion through the Cumberland Gap is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The trip costs $25 and will be passing through historic and scenic areas covering between 7-10 miles of hiking. The journey is friendly to all experience levels, and all food and equipment will be provided by the CPA. To register, visit the campus recreation website.

Another longer overnight trip for students is also coming up next weekend. This backpacking adventure will take place in the Grayson Highlands on a portion of the Appalachian Trail. Additionally, all necessities will be provided by Campus Recreation.

“We hope to see wild ponies,” says Outdoor Adventure Coordinator Ariel Seehorn. “This trip will be really cool.”

It will cost students $40 and last from Friday to Sunday.

“We are having an aerial egg hunt up at our challenge course and will open our zipline up,” Seehorn describes. “It is for students, faculty, staff and their families. Definitely all ages are welcome. We will have a smaller area set up for younger children, and we will have egg painting and s’mores afterwards.”

This event will take place on April 16 and will last from 6 to 10 p.m. Seehorn also hopes to include extensive prizes for participants in the egg hunt by partnering with Adult Commuter Services and the Counseling Center such as gift certificates for outdoor adventure, water bottles and much more.

One ongoing event students may be interested in participating in would be attempting the Challenge Course. Students who want to tackle the challenge can register online for Wednesday or Thursday sections from 4:30-5 p.m. at no out-of-pocket cost to them. It is requested that students who wish to participate register by noon on the day they wish to go.