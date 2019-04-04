Women’s tennis continued their SoCon winning streak at 4-0 in another home match against the Mercer University Bears on Tuesday.

The Bucs took the 5-2 win and now have a conference record of 4-0 with an overall of 9-9. The Bears dropped to 10-11 and 2-4 in the SoCon.

“I am very happy,” said head coach Ricardo Rojas. “Mercer is always a tough team, but I thought we played well and got off to a quick start.”

The Bucs started the match strong in doubles action taking the No. 2 and No. 3 spot.

The Bucs gained the first point of the match thanks to the No. 3 spot duo junior Andrea Pascual-Larrinaga (Basauri, Spain) and freshman Yunuen Elizarraras (Cuernavaca, Mexico) defeating the Bears 6-4.

The No. 2 spot went to freshman Raquel Amaro (Caracas, Venezuela) and red-shirt junior Yi Chi Ma (Kaohsiung, Taiwan) also winning 6-4.

The Bucs continued to dominate in singles play taking four wins out of six matches played.

Amaro won her 14th match of the season in a 6-0, 6-2 win at the No. 4 spot. Pascual-Lrrinaga won her match at the No. 3 spot 6-3, 6-3, with sophomore Alejandra Morales (Santiago, Chile) also winning 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.

Mercer would grab the last two points as they took the No. 1 and No. 5 spot, defeating Elizarraras 6-4, 7-5 and freshman Laylo Bakhodirova (Tashkent, Uzbekistan) 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.

The Bucs are second in the SoCon right behind Furman.

“We have a young team, and I am very proud and excited for the next match,” said Rojas.

Women’s tennis takes to the road on Friday to face Western Carolina to continue SoCon play.