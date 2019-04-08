A divine musical explosion is about to take place next weekend.

On Friday, April 12, Gospel Explosion: A Night of Praise and Worship Concert will feature Gospel artists James Fortune and Amber Bullock, along with ETSU’s Gospel and International Choir.

This night of worship has some guest stars leading the evening. First headliner of the event, James Fortune, is an ASCAP award-winning gospel singer who was also nominated for two Grammys in 2012 for Best Gospel Album of the Year and Best Gospel Song.

The second featured person performing at the event, Amber Bullock, is a Billboard chart topping gospel singer who was also the winner of season four on “Sunday Best,” a BET gospel competition.

“Gospel Explosion will be our annual spring concert this year,” said Tedra Bennett, assistant to Office of Multicultural Affairs. “The Office of Multicultural Affairs advises over the Gospel and International Choirs, so our role was that we helped the students plan the event.”

Gospel Explosion’s night of service will be free to attend, but there is a suggested donation of $10. However, those who attend may donate as much as they please.

This annual concert will be performed with intentions to be an evening of fellowship to gather people from all different backgrounds to one place for a night of worship and celebration.

“The goal is for the community and campus to come together, so we can worship the Lord,” said Bennett.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. on April 12 at First Presbyterian Church, located at 105 S. Boone St., Johnson City. For more information about Gospel Explosion or details about joining the Gospel and International Choir, contact the Office of Multicultural Affairs at mcstaff@etsu.edu.