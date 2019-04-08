ETSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance has had excellent results this season, running with their theme of re-imagining the classics. For the final show of the semester, student and faculty talents will tackle a production of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” adapted by actress Kate Hamill.

Sense and Sensibility. (Photograph by Larry Dale Smith)

Just because the story is one you may have heard before, do not think for a moment the play will be anything ordinary.

“The adaptation that we are using is a very popular, widely produced version,” said Herb Parker, director. “It is, to say the least, re-imagining. While retaining the great moments of the story and the novel, it has been condensed into a quite lively, unconventional, nontraditional evening of theater with a lot of surprising elements.”

Parker explained that the cast members are able to accomplish many of these surprises by making use of the play’s many quick scene changes. Without giving too much away, Parker said that some scenes will include modern music that will be played along with period pieces, and other scenes will be produced where some actors will play animals. Although the story will be a retelling, there will be some elements that remain the same.

“The full story is there: The love, the devotion of the two sisters, the family and the difficulties they go through in trying to live after they lose their father – all of which is in a society that is driven by young women having to rely on men for their existence,” said Parker.

“Sense and Sensibility” will run April 11-14 at various times in Bud Frank Theatre, located in Gilbreath Hall. Tickets may be purchased at the door or on the Department of Theatre and Dance website. Prices are $5 for students and $10 for the public.

“The marvelous part of the story is that true love can still be found – sometimes in the strangest places,” said Parker. “I think it is quite worthy, quite relevant, because it’s about young people trying to find themselves in a world that they might not always agree with or understand, yet that’s the world in which they live.”