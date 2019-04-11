The men’s tennis team wrapped up their final non-conference match on Saturday afternoon in a sweep victory over UNC-Wilmington. The Bucs capped off their sixth straight win over the Seahawks 4-0. The team now hold an 8-0 record at home, with an unbeaten 5-0 record in the SoCon.



The Bucs came out strong starting in doubles play when sophomore Yhamis Khamis (Cairo, Egypt) paired with senior Frazier Rengifo (Cali, Columbia) won over UNCW’s Cole Groetsch and Austin Hussey 6-3. From there, the Bucs clinched double points and continued the stride with juniors Miguel Este (Caracas, Venezuela) and Chris Mikorovas (Athens, Greece) picking up a 6-2 win.



Senior duo Sergi Fontcuberta (Barcelona, Spain) and David Gonzalez (Barcelona, Spain) paired up for the finals double match over Dillion Gooch and Michael Copeland of UNCW and saw a score of 4-5 score but the match went unfinished.



The Bucs shined in singles play with Este going up first against Copeland. Este recorded his 11th straight win and 14th win for the season with a final of 6-2, 6-1 giving the Bucs a 2-0 advantage.

Rengifo furthered the Bucs streak with a 6-2, 6-4 showing over ranked opponent Hussey. With this win, Rengifo improved his singles record to 17-1. Khamis clinched the final points for the Bucs with a 6-3, 6-4 win over UNCW’s Leo Sprovieri.

Gonzalez, Fontcuberta, and junior Juan Lugo had big numbers in their respective singles matches but all of them went unfinished.



“This is our best season thus far,” said Gonzalez. “We have beat a lot of great teams with top numbered players.”

The Bucs have had a strong showing this season, sporting a 15-4 overall record .

The Bucs wrap up the regular season this weekend with two games against SoCon rivals Mercer in Macon, Georgia, and The Citadel at home.