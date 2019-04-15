Men’s and women’s track and field had a busy weekend as the teams were split between the Catamount Classis in Cullowhee, North Carolina, and the Tennessee Relays in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday and Saturday.

“I am pleased with the overall efforts from the men’s and women’s teams,” said director and coach George Watts.

On Friday, multiple Bucs set personal records and strong performances at the Tennessee Relays.

Senior Lamisha Simmons (Hollywood, Florida) finished 11th in a new personal best with a time of 13.75 in the women’s 100-meter hurdles. Her time is now ranking atop the SoCon leaderboard.

Senior Kiana Davis (Ooltewah, Tennessee) set a new season high with a time of 11:18 in the women’s 100-meter dash. Her time also ranks in the SoCon and in the state of Tennessee at 19th.

Davis also went on to place 10th in the women’s 200.

The men’s team had five athletes gain personal bests in the 1500-meter run in Knoxville that was led by duo sophomore Ben Varghes (Kingsport, Tennessee) and senior Wesley Pectol (Greeneville, Tennessee) who came in at 14th and 15th place.

Both of their times now rank second and third in the SoCon.

The Bucs also had three female runners gain a personal record in the 1500. Those athletes including freshman Genevieve Schwarz (Oak Ridge, Tennessee), red-shirt freshman Lindsey Stallworth (Knoxville, Tennessee) and sophomore Heather Feuchtenberger (Elizabethton, Tennessee).

The junior duo of Noah Charles (Johnson City, Tennessee) and Ben O’Connor (Statesville, North Carolina) finished in 9th and 12th in the men’s 5K. O’Connor gained a new personal best with his time of 15:15:13.

Kashif Warren (Knoxville, Tennessee) had a time of 10.82 in the men’s 100-meter dash, giving him a new personal best and jumping five spots in conference performance.

Also on Friday, only the men’s and women’s 5000-meter runs were the events participated in at the Catamount Classic.

Junior Mia Depillo (Fort Wayne, Indiana) led in the trio for second place, giving the Bucs eight points with a time at 18:44.04.

Sophomores Lindsay Bruce (Knoxville, Tennessee) and Addison Aguilar (Clovis, California) finished fourth and fifth, adding nine more points for the Bucs.

The Bucs continued both events on Saturday, and return to competition in the Virginia Challenge next weekend.