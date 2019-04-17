The Bucs concluded the SoCon tournament at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, that started on Sunday.

Day one was very important to the Bucs after a fifth-place start in last years conference tournament. Hee Ying Loy (Johor, Malaysia) was the leader for the team, shooting a score of 71 as her finish tied for first place.

The Bucs had a pair of teammates, Kornbongkoat Sararat (Nongkhai, Thailand), and Tereza Melecka (Belcovice, Czech Republic) finish tied for 15th, which was a big boost for the Bucs. Helping the Bucs finish day one in good shape was Ankita Kedlaya (Bangalore, India) who placed 20th and Warda Amira (Kuala Lampur, Malaysia) who finished day one tied for 24th.

With five players finishing in the top 25, it allowed the Bucs to finish day one in fourth place.



That good play continued Monday as the Bucs had five players remain in the top 25, but most impressive was the play of Amira who scored a 72 on day two, making a big jump from 24th to eighth place.

Ying Loy did not have as great of a day as when she started but was able to score low enough to remain in the top five. Melecka stayed consistent, remaining tied for 15th and improved her score to a 76.

The remaining Bucs did just enough to remain in the top 25, helping the team finish day two in third place.

With one day remaining the Bucs needed a strong push in the final round to win the championship, and they certainly played at that level.

Ying Loy shot a 70 in her final round, tying the lowest score during the tournament with eventual tournament winner Monica San Juan for Chattanooga.

The strong round allowed Ying Loy to tie for second place, while Melecka and Amira finished the tournament in the top 15. As a team, the Bucs secured second place overall and No. 26 Furman won the championship title.

“I’m glad my final conference ended on a good note,” said senior Ying Loy.