Once the semester ends and summer is in full swing, everyone around needs something fun to do. If you’re staying in the area over the next couple months, check out some of these events.

Founders After 5

Downtown Johnson City hosts “Founders after 5” nearly every Friday from May 11 up until September. The event is a free concert series hosting a different artist each week and is held at the Founders Park amphitheater. Grab some dinner from an area restaurant and don’t miss out on music, dancing and drinks.

Blue Plum

The Blue Plum Festival will take place this year starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 7, through Saturday, June 8, in downtown Johnson City. This free festival features musical performances from a number of artists, as well as arts and crafts vendors, a kid’s zone, silent disco and even a ferris wheel.

The annual Blue Plum 5k run will start on the morning of June 8. There will also be the “Little Plum Dash” for any avid runners under the age of 12.

For everything Blue Plum related, volunteers are needed. Visit the website https://www.blueplum.org/cmsx/blue-plum/ to sign up.

Little Chicago Festival

For a late summer festival fix, Little Chicago will be taking place in downtown Johnson City during the second weekend of August. This free festival will have regional music, arts and crafts and a variety of foods. Volunteers are also encouraged. To sign up, visit http://www.littlechicagofestival.com/volunteers/.

Meet the Mountains

After all the music and food festivities, head back out to downtown to enjoy nature by partaking in some outdoor recreational activities. On Aug. 23 and 24, a festival of outdoor adventures will take place in the Tri-Cities area. The primary location for the events is Founders Park, but certain excursions will be held in neighboring towns. Most of the activities are free, but certain fees may apply. Visit the website for more details https://www.mtmfest.com/.

Farmers Market

Support local farmers this summer by shopping at the Johnson City Farmers Market, open to everyone from now through October. On Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a variety of produce, baked and canned goods and arts and crafts at the Founders Park Pavilion.