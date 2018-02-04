This past weekend, ETSU hosted over 30 teams inside the Mountain States Health Alliance Athletics Center. Over the two days, the Bucs featured several athletes on the podium.

Friday consisted mostly of preliminary races; however, the Bucs’ first win came in the women’s distance medley Friday night. A team led by senior Emily Williams-McElroy (Bristol, Tennessee) earned first place with a time of 11:56. The men’s distance medley came next, with similar results. Hadyn Borghetti-Metz (Rogersville, Tennessee) and Simeon Roberts (Greeneville, Tennessee) ran first and last leg, respectively, to lead their team to a time of 10:05 and first place.

The men’s distance runners weren’t done yet, though. The final event of the night was the 5000 meter run, and ETSU had four runners in the top five places. Freshman Ben Varghese (Kingsport, Tennessee) came in first with a blistering 14:32. Soresa Gemechu (Johnson City, Tennessee) and Carl Oberfeitinger (Kingsport, Tennessee) finished next to each other in the second and third spots, just above 15 minutes.

The meet picked back up Saturday morning, starting with the women’s and men’s 3000 meter. ETSU earned fourth place in both races: senior Macy Carrier (Bluff City, Tennessee) for the women’s, and Nathan Longfellow (Cookeville, Tennessee) for the men’s. The freshman duo of Colbie Williamson (Clyde, North Carolina) and Heather Feuchtenberger (Elizabethton, Tennessee) came in first and second place, respectively, in the women’s mile. ETSU finished with the top three spots in the men’s mile, led by Roberts with a 4:09.

For the sprinters, Saturday came with plenty of success for the Bucs. Kyra Atkins (Greer, South Carolina) opened up the day with a win in the 60 meter hurdles. Karon Delince (Phenix City, Alabama) made an appearance in the men’s 60 meter dash finals. Kiana Davis (Ooltewah, Tennessee) finished 4th in the women’s 60 meter dash. In the women’s 200 meter dash, Lamisha Simmons (Hollywood, Florida) finished third with a time of 25.06.

ETSU also had several winners in the field events. Benjamin Johnson (Nashville, Tennessee) finished first in the men’s weight throw and fifth in the men’s shot put. Timia Easley (Columbus, Ohio) and Atkins placed third and fourth in the women’s long jump, while Delince finished third in the men’s long jump. Freshman Camryn Bowman (Signal Mountain, Tennessee) ended the day with fourth place in the women’s weight throw and sixth place in the women’s shot put.