Feb. 27 – S.A.F.E. Seminar

On Tuesday, ETSU Public Safety Officer Sgt. Amanda Worley, will facilitate “STOP Violence Against Teenage and Adult Women” for the Women’s Personal and Professional Enrichment Lunch Break Series. Location is the Global Understanding Video Conference Room, Campus Center Building, room 233. Start time is noon. Admission is free.

Feb. 27 – Showcases: Parallels Revisited

In a manner similar to the fall 2017 concert, both the ETSU Wind Ensemble and Concert Band will present respective concert programs that parallel each other. For example, the Concert Band will perform Jack Stamp’s “Chorale Prelude: Be Thou My Vision,” and the Wind Ensemble will play David Gillingham’s composition, “Be Thou My Vision.” Likewise, Vaclav Nehlybel’s “Corsican Litany” will be performed by the Concert Band and Nehlybel’s “Trittico” by the Wind Ensemble. The performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium. Admission is free.

Feb. 28 – Talent Show

This event is a part of an effort to promote a more diverse and unified culture on the ETSU campus. Come and enjoy the exciting talent show and gain a glimpse of history and tradition through singing, dancing and instrumental performances. This is where students showcase their creativity and artistic styles. Hosted by social media sensation Mr. Bankshot. The show will begin at 7:00 pm in the Culp Center Auditorium. Admission is free.

March 1 – “Swingles” Performance

For more than half a century, The Swingles have pushed the boundaries of vocal music. The seven young singers – including a Greeneville, Tennessee, native – that make up today’s London-based group are driven by the same innovative spirit that has defined the five-time Grammy winners since they first made waves in the 1960s. At a time when a cappella music is more popular than ever, The Swingles are recognized as masters of their craft. They have appeared on numerous film and TV soundtracks, including Sex and the City, Milk, Grey’s Anatomy and Glee. The performance will be held in Milligan’s Seeger Chapel and will begin at 7:30 pm. General admission is $20, seniors age 60+ $15, and students $5.

March 1 – Basler Chairholder Lecture

“Map-making, Landscape and Memory: A Comparative Measuring of America and Ireland” is the topic of the second of four free public lectures offered this spring at East Tennessee State University by Dr. Liam Campbell, chairholder of the 2018 Wayne G. Basler Chair of Excellence in the Arts, Rhetoric and Science. This free public talk will begin at 7 p.m. in Ball Hall, room 127.