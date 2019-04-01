On Wednesday, April 10, Buctainment and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life will co-host an evening of live music and dancing under the big tent. From 7-9 p.m. in the Quad will be the first ever Bucky’s Big Barn Dance with special guest performers the Hogslop String Band.

“This will be a fun and unique event,” said Carter Warden, assistant director of student activities at ETSU. “We will have two large wooden dance floors under a huge tent in the Quad. Water and snacks will be available at the event.”

There are no tickets required, and admission is free and open to the public. Although the evening will be filled with line and square dancing, attendees are encouraged to simply wear comfortable clothing rather than a strict country western theme being enforced. For those worried about their dancing skills, there’s no need to worry – Hogslop has it covered.

“I search for unique bands and ran across Hogslop String Band in 2018 from their agent when we had the Cleverly Brothers at ETSU,” said Warden. “Buctainment liked their unique genre and the fact that they actually teach people how to square dance while they play.”

The Hogslop String Band is a popular old-time string band that features Kevin Martin on fiddle, Gabriel Kelley on guitar, Daniel Brinkley on banjo and Pickle on the washtub bass. The band will be bringing their cross-genre music and energetic performance to campus. The group began as a pickup square dance band in summer 2009 and have since been said to be following in the footsteps of country musicians like Uncle Dave Macon and Gid Tanner.

For more information about the Hogslop String Band, visit their website at http://www.hogslopstringband.com/. For more information and details about Bucky’s Big Barn Dance, visit the event page or contact the SORC at 423-439-6633.

