Dr. Tina Hudson, associate professor and Special Education Program coordinator for Clemmer College, was the first in her family to earn a college degree.

Dr. Tina Hudson

(Contributed / ETSU)

Not only did she earn her undergraduate in Elementary Education, she also went on to pursue a master’s degree and doctorate.

Hudson chose to pursue a higher degree in Special Education after 6 years in the classroom in rural Kentucky.

“Before pursuing a master’s degree, I taught elementary school in rural Eastern Kentucky in the state’s poorest county,” recalled Hudson. “I found that I enjoyed working with students who had challenging behaviors and disabilities.”

Inspired by her experience in the classroom, she earned her doctorate with a concentration in Special Education from the University of Kentucky.

“One of the main reasons I decided to teach Special Education was to pay it forward to students who come from rural communities like I did,” she explained. “Preparing future teachers to work in rural areas is one of the most important things I do.”

Hudson finds the field of Special Education rewarding, especially when it comes to individualizing lessons and interventions.

Her research focuses are response to intervention, learning disabilities, writing interventions and distance education technology.



She is currently working on a collaboration with ETSU’s University School to determine needs in the area of response to intervention. She is also working with Drs. Jim Fox and Sara Beth Hitt on examining the use of the MotivAider – a tactile, self-monitoring device – to increase teacher candidates’ opportunities to respond.



“I hope to offer my students inspiration, leadership and the passion to do what they love,” said Hudson. “I want them to realize that they will be in positions that will impact so many lives and generations to come.”



Outside of the classroom, Hudson describes herself as a “huge geek,” as she loves “Star Trek,” “Star Wars” and “Doctor Who.” She also enjoys hiking and camping, and she hopes to find more time to pick up her hobby of oil painting again.

