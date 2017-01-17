ETSU has repaired a break in a main water line in front of Governors Hall after shutting down water services for a few hours Monday night.

Crews finished repairs on to the line Monday night, and by Tuesday afternoon, they had filled the hole that was dug to access the pipe.

ETSU Vice President for Finance and Administration David Collins said the break was caused more likely than not from the cold snap that occurred earlier this month, slightly shifting the ground and breaking the cast iron pipe.

Collins said the university has a long term goal to replace all the cast iron pipes on campus, which have grown old and can be susceptible to breaks during cold weather.

Reported earlier:

The ETSU Department of Housing and Residence Life sent an email to students at around 7 p.m. Monday notifying them that all water service would be shut down for about two hours following a main water line break in front of Governors Hall.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but the pipe leak must be repaired as quickly as possible in order to prevent further loss of water,” the email said. “Thank you in advance for your understanding in this matter.”

Crews were outside Governors Hall Monday evening repairing the break.

