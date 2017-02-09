Artist Talk:

Artist Michael Fischerkeller comes to ETSU to discuss his latest gallery “Our State of the Union.” Located in Ball Hall, Slocumb Galleries has been showing Fischerkeller’s work for weeks now. Finally, the artist will come to discuss the political and social themes represented in his paintings, primarily created in acrylic spray paint. Fischerkeller is the voice of an unheard group of people. Fischerkeller, originally from Pittsburgh, Pa., has experienced firsthand what the original street art spray paint represents. Fischerkeller hopes his works will find themselves raising a voice for unheard national issues. The artist talk will be held on Feb. 9 in Slocumb Galleries from 5 – 7 p.m.

Fun Movie Friday:

The classic spin-off movie of the original “Harry Potter” series will be shown at ETSU in the D.P. Culp University Center auditorium on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is the first in a prequel series of “Harry Potter” that follows the character of Newt Scamander, the author of Harry Potter’s textbook “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” The plot follows this aspiring writer and explorer as he journeys through New York to find his missing magical creatures. Along with the American wizards and their muggle (non-magic) comrade, the four must take on the magical beasts and the American Ministry of Magic.

Write thru the Nite:

The State Theatre Company is holding its Write thru the Nite event again in Kingsport at the Sleepy Owl Brewery on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. It is a 24-hour event where teams write and rehearse a 10-15 minute play for the next morning. Teams will perform in front of a panel of judges, and the winner, based on audience applause, will receive $200. A small admission fee will be charged for the event, and proceeds go to not only the prize money for the winning team but also to the restoration of the State Theatre in Kingsport.

Valentine’s Day Doesn’t Have to Suck

To Write Love on Her Arms is a non-profit organization with the goals of promoting self-acceptance, self-love, and preventing self-harm. For the fourth year, on Feb. 13 at the D.P. Culp University Center Cave from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, To Write Love on Her Arms will be holding a special event for the holiday. Sometimes Valentine’s Day isn’t full of love and sweethearts. It can be a day to remind people of pain or loss. This event is dedicated to showing people that Valentine’s Day can be celebrated without a significant other. For anyone who needs a friend, a hug, or just someone who cares, To Write Love on Her Arms welcomes you.

Valentine’s Day Culture Share:

On Feb. 13, the multicultural center lobby in the D.P. Culp University Center will be holding a panel on how other cultures view romance, love, and what qualities are valued in partners. International students from ETSU will be speaking about their culture in light of the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and will be open to all students.

Ready for the World: Brazilian Colors

Brazil is coming to ETSU! On Feb. 14, guest artists Paula Bujes, Pedro Huff, Miroslav Hristov, and ETSU’s own Department of Music faculty member David Kovac will be performing cultural Brazilian music at 7:30 p.m. in Mathes Hall’s auditorium, room 107. Admission will be free to the public. Though we’re all familiar with Western culture’s classical music, this different classical genre will give a new taste of South American culture.