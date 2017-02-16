A female student has reported that a male student acquaintance physically and sexually assaulted her in a residence hall on campus. ETSU Office of Public Safety sent out a Safety Notice after learning of the incident on Feb. 13. The notice does not list which residence hall in an effort to protect the identity of complainant.

This is the fifth reported sexual assault to occur since August 2016, including one report that was eventually deemed unfounded. The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information on the incident should contact Public Safety at 439-4480.