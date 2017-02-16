After the trailer was released for the semi-sequel to “The Lego Movie,” I wasn’t sure how much I would like a movie about Lego Batman.

To my surprise, though, the bright-colored, light-hearted comedy/action of “The Lego Batman Movie” turned out better than I expected.

With Batman playing a prominent role in the film, the movie was pre-destined to be a hit, but the inter-workings of the movie were what caught my interest.

The beginning immediately catches your attention with the legendary battle between Batman and the Joker. Not only does this set the story’s plot and theme, but it also introduces Batman as the arrogant, selfish and “I work alone” hero who lacks any love and compassion for anyone but himself.

From there, the movie takes off in describing Batman in his entirety. Batman is essentially an egomaniac, stubborn child who refuses to make any friends.

With Alfred as the loving paternal figure of Batman, the audience comes to see themselves in Alfred. Alfred’s always been the audience’s source of reason in the Batman films. Unlike many Batman movies, this Alfred makes an incisive point about the character and finally reveals Batman’s greatest flaw in the bluntest of words — Batman is afraid to be a part of a family again.

For more than 10 years, Batman has worked alone in his films. Finally, though, a fan favorite is reintroduced. Robin, the cute and quirky sidekick, comes to be Batman’s adopted orphan son. Batman learns what it means to take someone like himself under his wing and what it feels like to be a part of something greater than himself.

A little gift from the writers of “The Lego Batman Movie” is the inclusion of the other Batman villains.

All of them work alongside the Joker to take over Gotham City. Later on, when the Joker needs more than just the mediocre characters from the DC films, the Joker makes friends with the greatest villains of all time. You’ll have to watch the movie to find out.

The difference between “The Lego Batman Movie” and the rest of the Batman films is the light mood it gives the audience. The bright colors of the movie make it one of the most beautifully designed animation films outside of the usual format. Though the film carries a few harsh lines from Batman and a deeper theme altogether, the bright colors makes it easy to watch.

The quick and successive action scenes combined with the PG humor brings a twist to the darkened anti-hero. In “The Lego Batman Movie,” Batman’s sarcastic and child-like comments can’t help but make viewers laugh at the watered-down Batman personality.

“The Lego Batman Movie” is certainly a film designed for all ages. For the kids, it’s easy to love, but for the adults, it’s the sort of simplistic and relatable comedy we’ve missed from our childhood-favorite cartoons.

Especially with the cheesy, happy-go-lucky song at the end, I couldn’t help but leave the theater with a smile.