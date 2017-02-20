The Johnson City Area Home Builders Association hosted its 48th annual Home and Garden Show at the Mountain States Health Alliance Athletic Center (commonly called the ETSU Mini Dome) this weekend.

The event featured nearly one hundred vendors from both local and national companies. The products on show included everything a homeowner could need, from front doors and furniture to small appliances, dishware and makeup.

The event also featured the “Ask the Professionals” area, which gave homeowners, or those seeking to buy a home, a chance to ask advice from the experts in a relaxed environment.

Other big attractions included the boats from Rockingham Marina and the tiny house by Incredible Tiny Homes.

The underlying goal of the event was to give homeowners, or future homeowners, the opportunity to see what was new in landscaping, building and remodeling. Homeowners had the chance to connect with experts and professionals from many of multifarious disciplines that surround the home-buying and -owning experience.

For college students cramped in a dorm room, the event was a glimpse into the intricacies of buying and living in a bigger place. Every detail of the home has a professional who is the expert in the minutiae of their product. It was also a chance to see some alternatives to buying a traditional home, especially for those who have been inspired by the tiny house fad or dreamed of living on a boat.

Through Saturday night, 2,800 people had attended the show, and even more were expected on Sunday.